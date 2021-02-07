|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Franklin Street lane closed for Water Main Leak Repair
Sunday, February 7th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has closed Franklin Street from North First Street to North Second Street for water main leak repair.
It may be necessary for utility crews to turn off water service on Franklin Street in the aforementioned area to allow for the repair.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
Motorists will be detoured to North First Street and North Second Street during the work.
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the street reopened by approximately 2:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
