APSU alumna, artist Sarah Beth Bills makes splash with Tennessee Titans’ A.J. Brown portrait

February 7, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Sarah Beth Bills recently made the news after she painted a likeness of Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

APSU alumna Sarah Beth Bills and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Nashville artist and middle school art teacher has created her first larger-scale painting, one that features Brown. WKRN News 2 aired a profile of Bills and her painting on January 29th.

Bills told WKRN’s Kayla Anderson, “My family and I have always been Titans fans, so my brother is the one that really wanted me to do this painting.”

Bills tagged Brown on a Twitter video, and he commented, “Amazing talent. I’ll sign it for you.” He kept his word, signing the painting on January 26th.

To see the full story, click on the WKRN link here. USA Today’s Titans Wire also shared Bills’ story on January 25th. You can see that story here.

To see a video of Bills working on the painting, click here.


