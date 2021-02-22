APSU Baseball falls to Dallas Baptist 12-2

Dallas, TX – Third baseman Gino Avros supplied a two-run single in the seventh inning but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not overcome an early deficit to No. 24 Dallas Baptist, falling 12-2 in the series finale, Monday, February 22nd.

Austin Peay State University (0-3) now looks ahead to next weekend’s series against Army, which will be played Friday-Sunday at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The APSU Govs’ Tuesday home opener against Southern Illinois was cancelled prior to the start of Monday’s game.

Avros found an opportune time to deliver his first hit of 2021. With runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the seventh, he singled into the right center gap to drive in a pair of runs. Yet the Govs could not extend the two-out rally further and DBU claimed the 12-2 win in seven innings.

Dallas Baptist (3-0) got out to a quick start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first on center fielder Jace Grady’s grand slam to right field. The Patriots hit three more home runs in the game as they scored in the third, fourth and sixth innings to build a 12-0 lead.

The early run support was enough for the DBU pitching staff, which opened with 5.2 hitless innings to start the game. Starter Jared Pettitte walked six in his 3.1 innings of work but escaped without allowing a run. Reliever Zach Heaton (1-0) picked up with the win after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.

APSU starter Hayden Josephson (0-1) struck out five but allowed six runs on four hits and three walks in three innings of work.

Grady’s grand slam was his lone hit of the day as he finished 1-for-3 at the plate. Second baseman Andres Sosa and first baseman Cole Moore also had two hits and two RBI each.

