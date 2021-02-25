APSU’s The New Gallery hosts guest lecture from ‘Entangled Entities’ artist today

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Entangled Entities, a new exhibition by bio-artist Laura Splan, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

“Entangled Entities is an exhibition that combines biomedical research with aesthetics,” said Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery. “With her work, Splan choreographs poetic confrontations with science inside the gallery to foster deeper engagement with science outside the gallery.”

The exhibit runs through March 26th. Splan will give an artist lecture at 6:00pm February 25th via Zoom. Register here for this free talk.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through will accompany this exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. The walk-through can be found on The New Gallery’s webpage and can be accessed via www.apsu.edu/art-design.

In addition to the exhibition in The New Gallery, Splan’s body of work, Unraveling, will be featured in The Terminal Gallery, the APSU Department of Art + Design’s gallery for 21st Century video/animation/time-based media art, throughout March.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* . To read more, click here.

