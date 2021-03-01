Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Street Department reports Floodwaters close Dunbar Cave Road

March 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Bridge near Swan Lake is Underwater

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Street Department closed Dunbar Cave Road between Idaho Springs Road and Acuff Road at 5:30pm Monday, March 1st, 2021 because floodwaters have covered the bridge over the creek flowing out of Swan Lake.

Road Closure

The Department also has closed parts of Idaho Springs Road, Front Street, and Acuff Road near the creek because of the flooding.

The creek flows into the Red River, which is swollen from recent heavy rains.

The roads will reopen as soon as the high water recedes.


