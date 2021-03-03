|
Clarksville Building and Codes Department to be Closed Thursday for Training
Clarksville Building and Codes Department will spend the day in a training session
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Building and Codes Department offices will be closed on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 for a day of training.
Inspectors and Codes Enforcement Officers will attend the day-long training session at Liberty Park. Some members of the Montgomery County Building and Codes Department also will attend the training, and that department will not be conducting building, plumbing, and mechanical inspections on Thursday, March 4th.
“We’re working more closely with the County Codes Department, and this training is the next step in that process,” said David Smith, Clarksville Building and Codes Department Director.
