APSU Greenway Trail Ceremony, Ribbon Cutting set for March 16th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the APSU Greenway Trail Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at the APSU Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill, located at 751 North Second Street in Clarksville.

The APSU Greenway is a project funded by a grant from the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation (CMCCHF) and the APSU Sustainable Campus Fee Committee to promote the general health of the APSU campus and surrounding community.

“The Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation was pleased to partner with Austin Peay State University to extend the expanding trail system in Clarksville and Montgomery County,” David W. Denton, APSU professor, and CMCCHF board member, said. “My wife and I have had the pleasure of walking on this trail on a couple of occasions. I think it’s destined to become one of the more popular walking trails in the area.”

From 11:00am-11:30am, guests will be invited to join APSU President Michael Licari in a brief walk-on part of the trail that surrounds the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill. The ceremony and ribbon cutting will follow at 11:45 a.m. Maps of the APSU Greenway will be provided to guests at the ceremony. Walking the trail is optional.

“I am thrilled to take part in this event as one of my first official activities as president of this outstanding university,” APSU President Michael Licari said. “The APSU Greenway has the potential to positively impact many of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. It will be a transformative addition to our campus.”

This event will take place rain or shine. To RSVP for this event, visit alumni.apsu.edu/greenway. Those attending the event will need to comply with the University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines, which can be found at apsu.edu/coronavirus.

To support Austin Peay State University’s fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127. For more information on the CMCCHF, visit communityhealthfoundation.org.

Sections

Topics