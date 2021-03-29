APSU Men’s Golf sits in tenth at National Intercollegiate

Greensboro, GA – Led by senior Austin Lancaster, Austin Peay State University men’s golf hopes a solid second round will be a springboard to final-day success at the National Intercollegiate when play resumes, Tuesday.

Lancaster’s second-round 71, featuring three birdies overall and a bogey-free back-nine, was the high point of the day for the Governors after a difficult opening round that saw every team member over par. Micah Knisley (158) shook off an opening-round 84 with a two-over 74 featuring five birdies overall during his second loop of the day.

Alex Vegh (153) and Morgan Robinson (155), who played as the individual this week, led the way with 74s in the first round. Robinson also had a personal highlight on the 574-yard par-5 at No. 15—he made eagle, one of just eight overall over the first 36 holes and one of only two at No. 15.

Lancaster (148) and Michael Busse (150) lead the way for the Govs with 25 pars each, with Knisley’s six birdies the top score. The Governors found most of their success on par-4 holes, where Lancaster and Chase Korte’s (151) 4.05 stroke average are among the tournament leaders.

Final-round action begins 7:45am CT, Tuesday, with the Govs slated to tee off at No. 10 while paired with Dalton State and Bellarmine.

