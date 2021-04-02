CDE Lightband announces Online Payment Enhancements





Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband is pleased to offer an enhanced online payment system with features to improve your overall online experience. The new online payment system is launching Tuesday, April 6th! New Payment Features Lower fees for credit card payments and FREE to pay using your bank account and routing number!

to pay using your bank account and routing number! New ways to pay – Apple Pay & Google Pay

On the go? Conveniently Pay by Text!

Make one-time or recurring payments using your credit card or bank account and routing number. All payments post to your CDE Lightband account in real-time! Please be aware that CDE’s online payment systems will be down on April 6th during the hours of 9:00am – 2:00pm as they transition to the new and improved system. CDE kiosks and lobby will still be an option for payment at that time. About CDE Lightband CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN. CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable. Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.” CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill. Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders. For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

