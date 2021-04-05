Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to look at Southeastern Grasslands Initiative

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap lecture series continues virtually on April 6th, 2021 when Dr. Dwayne Estes offers a look at the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative (SGI) based at APSU.

The event will be at 7:00pm and will be free and open to the public.

Estes – executive director of SGI and biology professor at Austin Peay State University – will offer a presentation titled “The Southeastern Grasslands Initiative: Charting a New Course for Conservation in the 21st Century.”

For more information and for a link to the April event, click here.

Please note: The link to the Zoom event will not go live until the time of the event.

SGI leading effort to stem Grasslands Loss

SGI is a collaboration of leaders in international biodiversity conservation led by the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for Field Biology.

SGI seeks to integrate research, consultation, and education, along with the administration of grants, to create innovative solutions to address the multitude of complex issues facing Southeastern grasslands, the most imperiled ecosystems in eastern North America.

The presentation will explore how grassland loss is the single greatest conservation issue facing eastern North American biodiversity. Southern grasslands are nearly extinct and the species that depend on them are fading fast.

To learn more about the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, visit the organization’s website.

Science on Tap lecture series continues

In February, Science on Tap returned for a special online event after being driven into a yearlong hiatus by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

At last month’s virtual event, Dr. Brad Fox discussed March “Math-ness,” the intersection of mathematics and sports, focusing on the math and probabilities involved in ranking sports teams and predicting the NCAA basketball March brackets.

Science on Tap is a monthly lecture series hosted by APSU’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

