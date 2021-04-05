Legal Aid Society Helps Middle Tennessee Residents Protect Themselves as a Safe at Home Partner Agency

Nashville, TN – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has announced that it is now a partner of Safe at Home, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s free statewide address confidentiality program.

The program helps victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, rape, sexual battery or any other sexual offense protect themselves by protecting their address.

“Protecting your address is a critical step for individuals of any age or gender who’ve been victims of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense,” said DarKenya W. Waller, executive director at Legal Aid Society. “We’re eager to partner with Safe at Home to help protect Middle Tennesseans.”

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including registering to vote, obtaining a driver’s license, utilizing government services and accessing government assistance programs.

As a Safe at Home partner agency, Legal Aid Society has certified application assistants and attorneys to guide participants through enrollment.

“Legal Aid Society’s network of offices across Middle Tennessee makes it possible for our application assistants to help victims across Legal Aid’s entire 48-county service area apply for the Safe at Home program,” said Aimee Luna, lead family attorney at Legal Aid Society. “Safe at Home helps to provide enhanced protection to victims throughout Tennessee, and Legal Aid is glad to do our part to support this important program.”

“Our office is proud to partner with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands to provide this vital program that helps prevent individuals and families in Middle Tennessee from being victimized again,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

To apply to be a Safe at Home participant or for more information about Legal Aid Society, call 800.238.1443 or visit www.las.org. For more information about the Safe at Home program, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615.253.3043.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way.

Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.

Sections

Topics