Austin Peay State University alumnus creates Larry W. Carroll Gov Fund to be managed by APSU Business Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus Larry Carroll (’76) recently made a generous contribution to the APSU Foundation to establish the Larry W. Carroll Gov Fund.

The fund is being used in conjunction with the Larry Carroll Financial Trading Center to provide a valuable experiential learning opportunity for students and to allow them to explore their passions in finance and investments by enabling them to manage an investment portfolio.

Students will manage the fund under the guidance of one or more faculty mentors appointed by the dean of the APSU College of Business.

“This opportunity is another example of our commitment to pushing students beyond the textbook and helping them explore their professional passions,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business said. “We are incredibly grateful to Mr. Carroll for making a difference in the lives of our students and the success of our programs.”

To be eligible, participants must be juniors or seniors enrolled in the APSU College of Business with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

“This fund is a unique asset that will attract ambitious business students and produce experienced graduates,” APSU President Michael Licari said. “We appreciate Mr. Carroll’s continued investment in the APSU College of Business.”

Carroll is a North Carolina businessman who contributed the lead gift to help finance the Larry Carroll Financial Trading Center in 2015, which is located in the main level of the Kimbrough building.

Carroll is president and CEO of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc., which manages and supervises more than $4.3 billion in advisory and brokerage assets and employs 28 Certified Financial Planner practitioners. The firm’s success has led Carroll to be featured regularly in many of the country’s top financial publications. Quoted in Money, Newsweek, The New York Times, Medical Economics, The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, US News and World Report, American Banker and other financial publications, Carroll has also appeared on CNBC Street Signs and the NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

