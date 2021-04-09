|
AAA: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Nashville, TN – AAA believes no life is worth losing to distraction. Focused drivers save lives. AAA is urging all drivers to pay attention and focus on the road during National Distracted Driving Awareness month and all year long.
According to Tennessee crash data from 2020, there were 20,415 crashes involving a distracted driver – resulting in 69 fatalities.
“There is no excuse for being distracted behind the wheel when injuring or killing someone is the potential cost,” says Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Any distraction, whether it be texting or talking to a passenger, could be enough to cause a crash. AAA strongly urges drivers to focus on what’s most important – the road in front of them,” Cooper stated.
Distractions include more than texting
Anything that diverts attention from driving – eating and drinking, adjusting the navigation, picking your next podcast, talking to other passengers, talking, or texting on the phone—can result in a fatal injury.
Despite what some drivers may think, hands-free is not risk-free. Even with your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel, you are not safe unless your mind is focused on the drive.
Statistics by the Numbers
AAA offers these tips to avoid distracted driving:
Tennessee’s “Hands Free” Law
Tennessee’s “Hands Free” law took effect on July 1st, 2019, and prohibits hand-held cell phone or mobile device use for all drivers. Violation of the law is a Class C misdemeanor and will cost you a $50.00 fine for the first offense.
For more information, visit handsfreetn.com.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
