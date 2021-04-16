Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis travels to Tennessee Tech, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team is set to play its regular-season finale when it hits the road to take on league-leading Tennessee Tech in a 1:00pm, Saturday match at the Tech Tennis Courts in Cookeville, TN.

Austin Peay (2-9, 2-2) enters the final match of the regular season with its spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Championship already secured.

The Governors have control of the fourth and final spot in the OVC Tournament but still have a chance to move into the No. 3 seed. If the Govs beat Tennessee Tech on Saturday, and Jacksonville State drops its remaining two matches to Tennessee State and Belmont – Austin Peay State University would jump the Gamecocks in the standings.

Entering the final match of the season, the Govs are led by the reigning OVC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, Frederic Schlossmann.

Schlossmann is the first Austin Peay State University men’s tennis player to be named the OVC Player of the Week since Christian Edison received the award on March 27th, 2019. Schlossmann is also the first Austin Peay freshman to take home the OVC’s weekly player of the week honors since Almantas Ozelis was named OVC Player of the Week on April 12th, 2016.

The Regensburg, Germany, native won his lone singles match against Eastern Illinois last week and is now one of three Governors with a team-best four wins this season. In doubles, Schlossmann has partnered with Anton Damberg and the duo leads Austin Peay State University with three wins from the No. 1 position this season.

Damberg and Jacob Lorino are the other two Governors with four singles wins this season. Damberg has won three times playing No. 4 singles and once while playing No. 3, while all four of Lorino’s wins have come on the No. 5 line.

Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Pozo Nolasco have each won twice for the Governors in singles action, while Thiago Nogueira picked up his first singles win of the season last time out against Eastern Illinois. The duo of Pozo Nolasco and Nogueira also picked up their first doubles win of the season against Eastern Illinois while playing in the No. 3 position.

The Opposition

Tennessee Tech (8-5, 4-0)

After a challenging schedule to start the season, Tennessee Tech has won eight-straight matches and is a perfect 4-0 in OVC play. The Golden Eagles dropped a combined five matches to Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida State to start the season, but have not lost since.

Elias Grubert and Andre Rodeia lead Tennessee Tech with eight total wins in singles play this season. However, Carlos Vincente has won four-straight matches and has won seven times this season in No. 1 singles. In doubles action, the duo of Jun Sasagawa and Evzen Holis lead Tennessee Tech with five wins this season while playing on the No. 1 line.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will travel to the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship at the Wesselman Tennis Courts in Evansville, Indiana. The semifinal matches will be played on Saturday, April 24th, and the championship match will be played on Sunday, April 25th.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

