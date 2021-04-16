Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office makes Third Arrest in Dotsonville Community shooting

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, April 16th, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) took into custody the third suspect involved in the shooting at the Smith Branch Boat Ramp on a Juvenile Petition for Aggravated Robbery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 13th around 8:30pm at the Smith Branch Boat Ramp. According to the victim, he was assaulted by three individuals and shot in the hand and forearm.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby residence to ask for assistance.

Kendra Muniz, 18, and Kaileb Parks, 19, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. Bond set at $75,000 each.

