APSU Baseball rallies back but then falls to Central Arkansas, 14-12

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team rallied from an 8-2 deficit and even led 11-8 but could not fend off Central Arkansas’ final six-run rally and dropped a 14-12 Atlantic Sun Conference contest Saturday at Bear Stadium.

Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green broke the Austin Peay State University single-season RBI record with two RBI in the seventh inning and ended the game with 83 RBI. It broke the record of 81 RBI set by Nate Manning during the APSU Govs’ 1996 season.

Despite the loss, Austin Peay (32-18, 17-9 ASUN) maintains its position at the top of the ASUN standings. However, they now share the lead with Jacksonville and Stetson, setting the stage for Sunday’s contest to close the three-game series against the Bears.

On Saturday, the Governors fell behind early against the Bears again, trailing 5-0 after the first inning and 8-2 after three innings. Austin Peay State University began its charge in the fourth inning, with catcher Gus Freeman and second baseman Ambren Voitik each driving in a run, cutting the deficit to 8-4.

After a scoreless fifth, Austin Peay State University returned to its rally with four runs in the sixth inning. APSU loaded the bases with two out. Third baseman Brody Szako drove in two runs with a single after falling behind 0-2. After a UCA pitching change, shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar wasted no time and hit the first pitch he saw down the left field line to drive in two runs and tie the game 8-8.

Austin Peay State University then pushed ahead of the Bears in the seventh. The APSU Govs saw center fielder John Bay and designated hitter Justin Olson single to start the frame, Bay advancing to third on Olson’s hit. After another UCA pitching change, a wild pitch allowed Bay to score, giving the Govs the lead. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases in front of Miller-Green, who provided two more runs with a single up the middle, giving the APSU Govs an 11-8 lead.

Central Arkansas (22-25, 12-14 ASUN) responded with back-to-back three-run frames. In the seventh, the Bears capitalized on two singles and a walk that loaded the bases. Second baseman Tanner Leonard drove in two runs with a single, and right fielder Kade Seldomridge tied the game on a fielder’s choice.

One inning later, the Bears took the lead on first baseman AJ Mendolia’s sacrifice fly. Central Arkansas got insurance on a Govs wild pitch and third baseman Bryce Cermenelli’s double, extending the lead to 14-11.

Austin Peay StateUniversity threatened one last time in the ninth, with Freeman opening the inning with a single and Voitik following with a double. Freeman scored on left fielder Clayton Gray’s fielder’s choice, but the next two Govs struck out to end the game.

Central Arkansas reliever Hunter Alexander (4-3), usually the Bears closer, picked up the win after holding the Govs to a run on two hits and two walks over two innings. Friday’s starting pitcher, Jesse Barker, followed Alexander and notched his first career save after working the ninth inning.

Gazdar finished the day 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Gray was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Miller-Green, Szako, and Bay also had two RBI.

Austin Peay State University reliever Adam Walker (3-1) lost after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while recording two outs. Austin Peay used seven pitchers in the loss.

Cermenelli paced the UCA offense with his 3-for-5, four-RBI day, which included a double.