71.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomePoliticsU.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Welcomes Middle Tennessee Honor Flight To Washington
Politics

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Welcomes Middle Tennessee Honor Flight To Washington

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) visited with Vietnam and Korean War veterans from the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“It was an honor to greet some of Tennessee’s Vietnam and Korean War veterans during their Honor Flight to Washington,” said Senator Blackburn. “As we approach both Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of D-Day, I am reflecting on all that these veterans have given in service to their country. May God continue to bless them.”

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently 10th at National Golf Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online