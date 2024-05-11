U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Welcomes Middle Tennessee Honor Flight To Washington

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) visited with Vietnam and Korean War veterans from the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“It was an honor to greet some of Tennessee’s Vietnam and Korean War veterans during their Honor Flight to Washington,” said Senator Blackburn. “As we approach both Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of D-Day, I am reflecting on all that these veterans have given in service to their country. May God continue to bless them.”