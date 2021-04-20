APSU Baseball loses at #2 Vanderbilt, 7-0

Nashville, TN – A reprise of 2019 was not in store for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team as No. 2 Vanderbilt held it to three hits in a 7-0 decision, Tuesday night at Hawkins Field.

Austin Peay (12-22), which stunned then No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2019, got off to a good start with third baseman Gino Avros posting a leadoff single.

However, Vanderbilt starter Thomas Schultz (4-2) retired the next eight batters until surrendering a walk to Avros in the third inning.

Schultz would allow a single to right fielder Bobby Head in the fourth and walks in both the fifth and sixth, but did not allow a runner past second base in his outing. His six scoreless frames included four strikeouts while scattering two hits and three walks over 22 batters.

The Commodores offense got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first with four batters reaching base after an opening out. Second baseman Parker Noland provided a two-run double to open the scoring and right fielder Isaiah Thomas added a run on a ground out for a 3-0 lead.

Vanderbilt (29-6) would add a run in the third and three more in the sixth. Noland added his third RBI with a groundout in the third. The first three batters reached base in the sixth, each scoring to set the final score.

APSU starter Drew McIllwain (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in his inning of work.

Noland led Vanderbilt with a 1-for-3, three RBI outing. First baseman Dominic Keegan went 2-for-3 for the Commodores lone multi-hit outing.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team opens a nine-game homestand when its hosts SIU Edwardsville in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, scheduled to begin Friday.

