APSU Baseball loses at #2 Vanderbilt, 7-0
Nashville, TN – A reprise of 2019 was not in store for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team as No. 2 Vanderbilt held it to three hits in a 7-0 decision, Tuesday night at Hawkins Field.
Austin Peay (12-22), which stunned then No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2019, got off to a good start with third baseman Gino Avros posting a leadoff single.
However, Vanderbilt starter Thomas Schultz (4-2) retired the next eight batters until surrendering a walk to Avros in the third inning.
Schultz would allow a single to right fielder Bobby Head in the fourth and walks in both the fifth and sixth, but did not allow a runner past second base in his outing. His six scoreless frames included four strikeouts while scattering two hits and three walks over 22 batters.
The Commodores offense got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first with four batters reaching base after an opening out. Second baseman Parker Noland provided a two-run double to open the scoring and right fielder Isaiah Thomas added a run on a ground out for a 3-0 lead.
Vanderbilt (29-6) would add a run in the third and three more in the sixth. Noland added his third RBI with a groundout in the third. The first three batters reached base in the sixth, each scoring to set the final score.
APSU starter Drew McIllwain (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in his inning of work.
Noland led Vanderbilt with a 1-for-3, three RBI outing. First baseman Dominic Keegan went 2-for-3 for the Commodores lone multi-hit outing.
Next Up For APSU Baseball
The Austin Peay State University baseball team opens a nine-game homestand when its hosts SIU Edwardsville in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, scheduled to begin Friday.
APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Bobby Head, Commodores, Drew McIllwain, Governors, Govs, Nashville, Nashville TN, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, SEC, SIU Edwarsdville, SIUE, Southeastern Conference, Vanderbilt
