Imagination Library of Montgomery County seeks Advisory Board members

Montgomery County, TN – Imagination Library of Montgomery County is looking for interested persons to fill upcoming open slots on its Advisory Board.

The Board values diversity and inclusion and would like to have a variety of perspectives and viewpoints represented in its Trustees.

The mission of the Board: to instill a love of reading throughout a child’s first five years by partnering with the community to ensure Montgomery County’s Imagination Library enjoys continued financial stability and success.

If you are someone who cares deeply about Imagination Library would like to support its mission by serving as a member of its Board, please contact Laura Hoffman at 931.648.8826.

You will be provided a simple form for prospective candidates that will allow you to give your reasons for wanting to join the Advisory Board along with your professional and volunteer experience. Any questions about the basic duties of the position will also be explained

