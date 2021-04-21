|
Clarksville’s 1st Annual International Women’s Ride set for May 1st
Clarksville, TN – On May 1st, 2021, the 1st Annual International Women’s Ride will begin at Appleton Harley-Davidson. Registration starts at 9:00am. KSU is at 10:00am.
Appleton Harley-Davidson is located at 2501 U.S. 41a Bypass in Clarksville Tennessee.
The ending point for the ride is Pati’s 1800s Settlement located at 1793 J H O’Bryan Avenue in Grand Rivers Kentucky.
This is a free ride.
Donations are strongly encouraged and will benefit the Women Veterans of America Chapter 47.
