Austin Peay State University Baseball series against SIU Edwardsville has schedule changed

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather forecast Friday night, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has modified the schedule for its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against SIU Edwardsville (SIUE). The Governors and Cougars will begin the series with a 1:00pm, Friday doubleheader followed by a 1:00pm, Saturday contest.

The entire three-game series will be broadcast online through ESPN+.

