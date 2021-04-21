|
Austin Peay State University Baseball series against SIU Edwardsville has schedule changed
Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather forecast Friday night, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has modified the schedule for its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against SIU Edwardsville (SIUE). The Governors and Cougars will begin the series with a 1:00pm, Friday doubleheader followed by a 1:00pm, Saturday contest.
The entire three-game series will be broadcast online through ESPN+.
