Eighty-three APSU Student-Athletes, Athletics Staff have degrees conferred

Clarksville, TN – Eighty-three Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff participated in Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies, which took place this week in the Dunn Center.

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2021 Commencement:

John Baker, sport performance

Chelsie Buckman, athletics

Daniel Feck, men’s basketball

Matt Gayle, football

Reginald Gee, men’s basketball

Kelsey Gross, softball

Austin Lancaster, men’s golf

Emily Moore, softball

Randy Myles, athletics

Vito Priore, football

Meghann Stamps, women’s golf

Haley Turner, volleyball

Alex Vegh, men’s golf

Codee Yeske, softball

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2019 Commencement:

JP Batarseh, football

Morgan Bradley, track and field

Austin Carder, baseball

AJ Carter Jr., football

Riley Cooper, women’s golf

Ty DeLancey, baseball

Morgan Drawdy, soccer

Christian Alvin Edison, men’s tennis

Johnathon Edwards, football

Alura Endres, cross country/ track and field

Brandi Ferby, women’s basketball

Brianah Ferby, women’s basketball

Caleb Florence, football

TJ Foreman, baseball

Justin Gibbs, football

Harley Gollert, baseball

Baniko Harley, football

Bobby Head, baseball

Carder Henry, athletics

Jacob Hite, athletics

Robert Holmes, football

Hayden Josephson, baseball

Katie Keen, softball

Maeve Kelly, soccer

Kelen Kenol, women’s basketball

Katie Kenward, soccer

Ali King, softball

Nina Korfhage, volleyball

Chase Korte, men’s golf

Tres Lawless, baseball

Myah LeFlore, women’s basketball

Jacob Lorino, men’s tennis

Jack McDonald, football

John McDonald, baseball

Colby McKee, football

Eugene Minter, Jr., football

Brooke Moore, volleyball

Joseph Newberry Jr., football

Isaiah Norman, football

Kyle Nunn, baseball

Koby Perry, football

Corey Petersen, football

Brooke Pfefferle, softball

Thomas Porter, men’s cross country

Andrea Presilla, women’s golf

Sabrina Richman, track and field

Gybson Roth, soccer

Fabienne Schmidt, women’s tennis

Hunter Scholato, football

Keleah Shell, track and field/cross country

Bailey Shorter, softball

Destanie Smith, dance

Katelyn Smith, softball

Gorel Soumare, football

Chloe Stitt, volleyball

Ahmaad Tanner, football

Terry Taylor, men’s basketball

Vincent Taylor, football

Abby Therrell, soccer

Tara Trigo, Cheer

Caroline Waite, volleyball

Lennex Walker, track and field

Nate Wellington, football

John Wesley Whiteside II, football

Garrett Whitfield, men’s golf

Ashley Whittaker, soccer

Kam Williams, football

DeAngelo Wilson, football

Krystin Young, dance

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

Twenty-four All-OVC selections

Thirty Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship rings

Ten OVC All-Newcomer selections

Four OVC All-Tournament honors

Ninety-eight OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances

The leading scorer in Austin Peay men’s basketball history

Five members of the SAAC Executive Board

Two three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American scholars

Three football All-American honors

Nine ITA Scholar-Athlete honors

The only player in Austin Peay State University men’s basketball history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds

The 2018 OVC Female Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year

Twenty-six OVC Academic Medals of Honor

The OVC’s representative at the 2019 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Orlando, Florida.

The eighth player in volleyball program history with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

The single-game record holder for touchdown receptions

A 2020 OVC Scholar-Athlete

The second player in APSU history with back-to-back OVC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors

Two NCA National Champions

Three Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar honorees

A member of Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program and now, a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army

The only Gov with two all-district honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The first freshman in OVC history to be named OVC Volleyball Tournament MVP.

A CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree

Seventeen medals in OVC Track and Field Championship competition

A member of the 2018 Canadian Junior National Baseball Team.

Four international student-athletes

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

