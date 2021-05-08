Eighty-three APSU Student-Athletes, Athletics Staff have degrees conferred

|
May 8, 2021 |
Clarksville, TN – Eighty-three Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff participated in Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies, which took place this week in the Dunn Center.
The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2021 Commencement:
- John Baker, sport performance
- Chelsie Buckman, athletics
- Daniel Feck, men’s basketball
- Matt Gayle, football
- Reginald Gee, men’s basketball
- Kelsey Gross, softball
- Austin Lancaster, men’s golf
- Emily Moore, softball
- Randy Myles, athletics
- Vito Priore, football
- Meghann Stamps, women’s golf
- Haley Turner, volleyball
- Alex Vegh, men’s golf
- Codee Yeske, softball
The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2019 Commencement:
- JP Batarseh, football
- Morgan Bradley, track and field
- Austin Carder, baseball
- AJ Carter Jr., football
- Riley Cooper, women’s golf
- Ty DeLancey, baseball
- Morgan Drawdy, soccer
- Christian Alvin Edison, men’s tennis
- Johnathon Edwards, football
- Alura Endres, cross country/ track and field
- Brandi Ferby, women’s basketball
- Brianah Ferby, women’s basketball
- Caleb Florence, football
- TJ Foreman, baseball
- Justin Gibbs, football
- Harley Gollert, baseball
- Baniko Harley, football
- Bobby Head, baseball
- Carder Henry, athletics
- Jacob Hite, athletics
- Robert Holmes, football
- Hayden Josephson, baseball
- Katie Keen, softball
- Maeve Kelly, soccer
- Kelen Kenol, women’s basketball
- Katie Kenward, soccer
- Ali King, softball
- Nina Korfhage, volleyball
- Chase Korte, men’s golf
- Tres Lawless, baseball
- Myah LeFlore, women’s basketball
- Jacob Lorino, men’s tennis
- Jack McDonald, football
- John McDonald, baseball
- Colby McKee, football
- Eugene Minter, Jr., football
- Brooke Moore, volleyball
- Joseph Newberry Jr., football
- Isaiah Norman, football
- Kyle Nunn, baseball
- Koby Perry, football
- Corey Petersen, football
- Brooke Pfefferle, softball
- Thomas Porter, men’s cross country
- Andrea Presilla, women’s golf
- Sabrina Richman, track and field
- Gybson Roth, soccer
- Fabienne Schmidt, women’s tennis
- Hunter Scholato, football
- Keleah Shell, track and field/cross country
- Bailey Shorter, softball
- Destanie Smith, dance
- Katelyn Smith, softball
- Gorel Soumare, football
- Chloe Stitt, volleyball
- Ahmaad Tanner, football
- Terry Taylor, men’s basketball
- Vincent Taylor, football
- Abby Therrell, soccer
- Tara Trigo, Cheer
- Caroline Waite, volleyball
- Lennex Walker, track and field
- Nate Wellington, football
- John Wesley Whiteside II, football
- Garrett Whitfield, men’s golf
- Ashley Whittaker, soccer
- Kam Williams, football
- DeAngelo Wilson, football
- Krystin Young, dance
These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- Twenty-four All-OVC selections
- Thirty Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship rings
- Ten OVC All-Newcomer selections
- Four OVC All-Tournament honors
- Ninety-eight OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
- The leading scorer in Austin Peay men’s basketball history
- Five members of the SAAC Executive Board
- Two three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American scholars
- Three football All-American honors
- Nine ITA Scholar-Athlete honors
- The only player in Austin Peay State University men’s basketball history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds
- The 2018 OVC Female Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year
- Twenty-six OVC Academic Medals of Honor
- The OVC’s representative at the 2019 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Orlando, Florida.
- The eighth player in volleyball program history with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
- The single-game record holder for touchdown receptions
- A 2020 OVC Scholar-Athlete
- The second player in APSU history with back-to-back OVC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors
- Two NCA National Champions
- Three Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar honorees
- A member of Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program and now, a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army
- The only Gov with two all-district honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.
- The first freshman in OVC history to be named OVC Volleyball Tournament MVP.
- A CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree
- Seventeen medals in OVC Track and Field Championship competition
- A member of the 2018 Canadian Junior National Baseball Team.
- Four international student-athletes
And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!
