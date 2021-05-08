Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Eighty-three APSU Student-Athletes, Athletics Staff have degrees conferred

May 8, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Eighty-three Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff participated in Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies, which took place this week in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University has Eighty-Three Student-Athletes and Athletics Staff take part in the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University has Eighty-Three Student-Athletes and Athletics Staff take part in the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony. (APSU Sports Information)

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2021 Commencement:

  • John Baker, sport performance
  • Chelsie Buckman, athletics
  • Daniel Feck, men’s basketball
  • Matt Gayle, football
  • Reginald Gee, men’s basketball
  • Kelsey Gross, softball
  • Austin Lancaster, men’s golf
  • Emily Moore, softball
  • Randy Myles, athletics
  • Vito Priore, football
  • Meghann Stamps, women’s golf
  • Haley Turner, volleyball
  • Alex Vegh, men’s golf
  • Codee Yeske, softball

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2019 Commencement:

  • JP Batarseh, football
  • Morgan Bradley, track and field
  • Austin Carder, baseball
  • AJ Carter Jr., football
  • Riley Cooper, women’s golf
  • Ty DeLancey, baseball
  • Morgan Drawdy, soccer
  • Christian Alvin Edison, men’s tennis
  • Johnathon Edwards, football
  • Alura Endres, cross country/ track and field
  • Brandi Ferby, women’s basketball
  • Brianah Ferby, women’s basketball

 


 

  • Caleb Florence, football
  • TJ Foreman, baseball
  • Justin Gibbs, football
  • Harley Gollert, baseball
  • Baniko Harley, football
  • Bobby Head, baseball
  • Carder Henry, athletics
  • Jacob Hite, athletics
  • Robert Holmes, football
  • Hayden Josephson, baseball
  • Katie Keen, softball
  • Maeve Kelly, soccer
  • Kelen Kenol, women’s basketball
  • Katie Kenward, soccer
  • Ali King, softball
  • Nina Korfhage, volleyball
  • Chase Korte, men’s golf
  • Tres Lawless, baseball
  • Myah LeFlore, women’s basketball
  • Jacob Lorino, men’s tennis
  • Jack McDonald, football
  • John McDonald, baseball
  • Colby McKee, football
  • Eugene Minter, Jr., football
  • Brooke Moore, volleyball
  • Joseph Newberry Jr., football
  • Isaiah Norman, football
  • Kyle Nunn, baseball
  • Koby Perry, football
  • Corey Petersen, football
  • Brooke Pfefferle, softball
  • Thomas Porter, men’s cross country
  • Andrea Presilla, women’s golf
  • Sabrina Richman, track and field
  • Gybson Roth, soccer
  • Fabienne Schmidt, women’s tennis
  • Hunter Scholato, football

 


 

  • Keleah Shell, track and field/cross country
  • Bailey Shorter, softball
  • Destanie Smith, dance
  • Katelyn Smith, softball
  • Gorel Soumare, football
  • Chloe Stitt, volleyball
  • Ahmaad Tanner, football
  • Terry Taylor, men’s basketball
  • Vincent Taylor, football
  • Abby Therrell, soccer
  • Tara Trigo, Cheer
  • Caroline Waite, volleyball
  • Lennex Walker, track and field
  • Nate Wellington, football
  • John Wesley Whiteside II, football
  • Garrett Whitfield, men’s golf
  • Ashley Whittaker, soccer
  • Kam Williams, football
  • DeAngelo Wilson, football
  • Krystin Young, dance

 


 

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • Twenty-four All-OVC selections
  • Thirty Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championship rings
  • Ten OVC All-Newcomer selections
  • Four OVC All-Tournament honors
  • Ninety-eight OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
  • The leading scorer in Austin Peay men’s basketball history
  • Five members of the SAAC Executive Board
  • Two three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American scholars
  • Three football All-American honors
  • Nine ITA Scholar-Athlete honors
  • The only player in Austin Peay State University men’s basketball history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds
  • The 2018 OVC Female Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year
  • Twenty-six OVC Academic Medals of Honor
  • The OVC’s representative at the 2019 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Orlando, Florida.
  • The eighth player in volleyball program history with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
  • The single-game record holder for touchdown receptions
  • A 2020 OVC Scholar-Athlete
  • The second player in APSU history with back-to-back OVC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors
  • Two NCA National Champions
  • Three Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar honorees
  • A member of Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program and now, a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army
  • The only Gov with two all-district honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association.
  • The first freshman in OVC history to be named OVC Volleyball Tournament MVP.
  • A CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree
  • Seventeen medals in OVC Track and Field Championship competition
  • A member of the 2018 Canadian Junior National Baseball Team.
  • Four international student-athletes

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2021
      S M T W T F S
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  