Clarksville Athletic Complex

Written by Preston Howle

Clarksville Tennis Association

Clarksville, TN – It is very disappointing that no new tennis courts are included in these plans!

It should be an embarrassment to the City of Clarksville that we have only 8 public tennis courts! Cities half the population of ours have much better and more plentiful tennis facilities.

The original plan for this athletic complex, presented by then-Mayor Kim McMillan, included 29 tennis courts and an indoor tennis facility (see above).

Tennis is a sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. It is inexpensive, provides great exercise, enjoyment, and does not require getting a team together to play.

All anyone needs is another person and a $2.00-can of tennis balls to get plenty of exercise and enjoyment if a tennis court is available.

The city of Clarksville would do a great service to our community by providing more tennis facilities and placing a greater emphasis on maintaining the only ones we have.

Reverence: www.clarksvilleonline.com/2021/04/19/city-of-clarksville-announces-exit-8-athletic-complex-plans-take-shape/

