Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ashland City Road lane shift for ongoing water main site repair work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will perform more site repair work on Ashland City Road (Highway 41-a Bypass) near the Seven Mile Ferry Road intersection and has shifted 200 feet of the westbound lane to the center turning lane to allow for the work.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion.

Additional site work is planned to fully complete necessary repairs and scheduled work will be announced.

Utility crews expect to finish today’s work by approximately 12:30pm when the lane will be reopened and the road returned to normal traffic flow.

