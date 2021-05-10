United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region’s Residence CARES Relief Fund Program

Clarksville, TN – United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region will launch the Residence CARES Relief Fund program, which will be available immediately to residents of Clarksville Montgomery County.

“Sometimes just a little help can prevent a bigger problem for a family in these uncertain times due to COVID-19,” said Valerie Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Keeping Families Whole in their Home Makes for a Stable and Safe Community

Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is an increase of hard-working families finding themselves in unforeseen financial circumstances that still do not necessarily qualify them for typical government assistance programs due to their level of income.

These families are addressing situations that would not have otherwise been included in their budget before. A few examples of situations these families are facing could include: a decrease in income caused by a business’s operating hours being shortened or a complete shutdown due to COVID; unexpected child care expenses while in-person learning at schools are shut down; or an essential worker whose paid time off has been exhausted due to multiple COVID-19 Coronavirus exposures at work.

It could also include minor expenses that chip away at the budget’s bigger expenses, like rent or mortgage payments.

Via the Residence CARES Relief Fund program, families can apply for assistance with their delinquent, or current, rent or mortgage payments, which will ease a heavy burden and give them the ability to stay in their home. By helping to alleviate this expense, families would then be able to apply monies otherwise spent on those payments towards other essential family expenses like groceries or utilities.

Additionally, the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region would like to thank the City of Clarksville and the office of Housing and Community Development for their partnership, because without them this grant would not be possible.

For an application, please visit the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region website at www.liveunitedclarksville.org. Applications can also be picked up by appointment only at the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region office. To schedule, please call 931.647.4291. Appointment hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30am to 3:30pm and Fridays 8:30am to Noon.

Completed applications can be returned by mail or dropped in the mail slot at 107 Jefferson Street, Suite 107, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040. Applications can also be emailed to *protected email* .

Qualifications for assistance:

Applicant/Co-Applicant must be a resident of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee.

The financial hardship must be COVID-related.

Applicant/Co-Applicant must be employed and/or have the ability to resume making payments on your own after receiving assistance.

Applicants must complete:

The Release of Information (ROI) consent form,

The Residence CARES Relief Fund application,

Provide a copy of driver’s license or state issued ID for all adult household members,

A copy of their unemployment status (if applicable),

And a copy of a late bill or letter from their landlord/mortgage company.

Sections

Topics