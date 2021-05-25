Customs House Museum and Cultural Center’s Free or Reduced Admission Programs, Events for Summer 2021

Clarksville, TN – The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is ready to celebrate summer.

The Museum is participating in four different ongoing programs and events to provide free or reduced admission to members of the community – Blue Star Museums, Museums for All, Fifth Saturday Donation Day, and monthly First Thursday Art Walks.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve. The 2021 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15th, 2021, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, 2021. Admission is free for the military ID holder and up to five family members.

Through Museums for All, those receiving SNAP benefits can gain reduced admission to the Museum – as well as more than 600 museums throughout the United States – simply by presenting their EBT card and a valid picture ID at the register inside Seasons: The Museum Store. Reduced admission prices are $3.00 for adults, and free for children two and under.

The Museum is also introducing Fifth Saturday Donation Days. In any month with five Saturdays, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission on the fifth Saturday. In 2021, Fifth Saturday Donation Days are May 29th, July 31st, and October 30th. All donations directly support the Museum in creating educational programming for children and adults, preserving our historical collection, and supporting our award-winning exhibitions.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a self-guided tour that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. This summer, First Thursday Art Walks will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on June 3rd, July 1st, August 5th, and September 2nd, and admission to the Museum is free.

During the June 3rd Art Walk, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be serving outside the Museum, and filmmakers Karen Bullis and Kathy Lee Heuston will debut the short film “Tennessee Triumph: Making a Monument” at 6:00pm.

“The vision driving the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is to expose the widest audience possible to the ingenuity of the human spirit through art, science, and history,” says Executive Director Frank Lott. “We are thrilled to participate in these programs and events to educate and inspire even more members of our community this summer.”

Anyone with questions about reduced admission prices can call Visitor Services at 931.648.5780.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are.

For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

About Museums for All

Museums for All is a national, branded access program that encourages individuals of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum relationships. It is open to participation by any type of museum — including art, history, natural history/anthropology, and general interest museums, children’s museums, science centers, planetariums, nature centers, historic houses/sites, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and arboretums.

For more information, visit museums4all.org.

