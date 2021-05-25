AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices fall around Two Cents

Clarksville has the Third Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices are down by nearly two cents on the week as over 687,000 Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 which is 18 cents more than one month ago and $1.18 more than one year ago.

“Tennesseans planning to take a road trip this weekend for Memorial Day will see the most expensive prices at the pump since 2014,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“We’ve seen gas prices stabilize following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, however, with the expected increase in travel demand we’re likely to see gas price fluctuations leading up to the holiday weekend,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.65 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.14 for regular unleaded

National Gas Prices

Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend.

Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.

While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and deliveries are in progress, some stations in the southeast continue to experience supply strain. This is likely to extend into the holiday weekend, but motorists will be able to fill up.

“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” continued Cooper.

AAA offers these road trip tips for Memorial Day travelers:

Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your b attery, e ngine, and t ires checked.

before hitting the road: get your attery, ngine, and ires checked. Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits ¼ of a tank.

Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.

Use your AAA app to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.

Do not leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares, and jumper cables. Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.64 to settle at $63.58. While a stronger dollar contributed to higher prices for the day, on the week crude prices declined as the market remains concerned that increasing coronavirus infections around the world could reduce crude consumption this year.

Additionally, new market concerns about inflation and the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories increased by 1.3 million bbl to 486 million bbl helped to reduce crude prices last week. If EIA’s next weekly report shows another increase in crude stocks, prices could decrease further this week.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($2.96), Kingsport ($2.92), Clarksville ($2.91)

metro markets – Johnson City ($2.96), Kingsport ($2.92), Clarksville ($2.91) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.78), Cleveland ($2.82), Jackson ($2.86)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.877 $2.879 $2.896 $2.693 $1.698 Chattanooga $2.783 $2.787 $2.818 $2.644 $1.670 Knoxville $2.884 $2.888 $2.886 $2.660 $1.669 Memphis $2.895 $2.893 $2.896 $2.737 $1.664 Nashville $2.892 $2.895 $2.936 $2.725 $1.773 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

