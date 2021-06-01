Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Roxy Regional Theatre to unveil SEASON 39 on June 25th

June 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Following an 18-month hiatus, the Roxy Regional Theatre is beyond thrilled to announce that live performances are returning this fall to the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville!  We can’t help falling in love with SEASON 39 at the Roxy Regional Theatre and we know you will love it, too!

Executive Director Ryan Bowie and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors cordially invite you to join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the official unveiling of SEASON 39 on June 25th, 2021.

Official Unveiling of SEASON 39 at the Roxy Regional Theatre set for June 25th

The evening will also feature musical entertainment by Music for Mercy, with hors d’oeuvres and libations by local vendors. 

Be among the first to learn the new season!

Tickets are $50.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday.  Please RSVP by Monday, June 14th.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

 

Get Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  