Roxy Regional Theatre to unveil SEASON 39 on June 25th

Clarksville, TN – Following an 18-month hiatus, the Roxy Regional Theatre is beyond thrilled to announce that live performances are returning this fall to the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville! We can’t help falling in love with SEASON 39 at the Roxy Regional Theatre and we know you will love it, too!

Executive Director Ryan Bowie and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors cordially invite you to join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the official unveiling of SEASON 39 on June 25th, 2021.

The evening will also feature musical entertainment by Music for Mercy, with hors d’oeuvres and libations by local vendors.

Be among the first to learn the new season!

Tickets are $50.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. Please RSVP by Monday, June 14th.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

