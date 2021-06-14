Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Spring into summer this weekend with a family-friendly favorite as we get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” this Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

In this modern-day retelling of the classic story “The Frog Prince,” hardworking and ambitious Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian.

Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well!

The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess to restore their true forms.

Rating: G / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 2009 / Director: John Musker, Ron Clements / Cast: Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Keith David / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 13 and under), plus a ticketing operation fee. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Cornavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per show. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”, “Air Force One”, “National Lampoons’s Vacation”, and “Stand By Me’.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

