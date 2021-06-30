|
Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats in extra inning, 3-2
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds gave up just three hits but issued eight walks in a 2-1 loss to the Louisville Bats in 10 innings Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds fall to 3-2 in extra innings.
Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the first as Cooper Hummel hit a two-out double and was driven in on a double from Zach Green.
In the seventh, Louisville tied the game at one as Alfredo Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch. Jose Barrero drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Bats a 2-1 lead.Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small tossed a gem his second Triple-A start. The left-hander pitched six shutout innings and gave up just three hits and struck out four.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Riley O’Brien (2-3, 5.40) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Louisville 3, Nashville 2
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
