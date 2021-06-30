Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats in extra inning, 3-2

June 30, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds gave up just three hits but issued eight walks in a 2-1 loss to the Louisville Bats in 10 innings Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds fall to 3-2 in extra innings.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the first as Cooper Hummel hit a two-out double and was driven in on a double from Zach Green.

In the seventh, Louisville tied the game at one as Alfredo Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch. Jose Barrero drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Bats a 2-1 lead.

Nashville Sounds' Ethan Small Pitches Six Shutout Innings in loss to Louisville Bats. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville Sounds’ Ethan Small Pitches Six Shutout Innings in loss to Louisville Bats. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small tossed a gem his second Triple-A start. The left-hander pitched six shutout innings and gave up just three hits and struck out four.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Riley O’Brien (2-3, 5.40) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

  • Nashville is 3-2 in extra innings.
  • Tim Lopes has hit safely in eight of his last nine games…batting .310 (13-for-42) with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 RBI and five multi-hit efforts.
  • Cooper Hummel has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games…batting .385 (15-for-39) with 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 6 RBI.
  • The Sounds fall to 4-2 when tied after eight innings.

Box Score

Louisville 3, Nashville 2

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 1
Nshville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

 


 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives