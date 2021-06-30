Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats in extra inning, 3-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds gave up just three hits but issued eight walks in a 2-1 loss to the Louisville Bats in 10 innings Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds fall to 3-2 in extra innings.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the first as Cooper Hummel hit a two-out double and was driven in on a double from Zach Green.

In the seventh, Louisville tied the game at one as Alfredo Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch. Jose Barrero drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Bats a 2-1 lead.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Riley O’Brien (2-3, 5.40) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville is 3-2 in extra innings.

Tim Lopes has hit safely in eight of his last nine games…batting .310 (13-for-42) with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 RBI and five multi-hit efforts.

Cooper Hummel has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games…batting .385 (15-for-39) with 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 6 RBI.

The Sounds fall to 4-2 when tied after eight innings.

Box Score

Louisville 3, Nashville 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 1 Nshville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

