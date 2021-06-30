Marsha Blackburn, Roger Marshall, Bill Hagerty Urge Senate Leadership to Halt Confirmation of Nominees Possibly Involved in Ending COVID-19 Origins Investigation

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) sent letters to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), as well as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Ranking Member James Risch (R-Idaho), urging them to halt the confirmation of nominees who potentially played a role in ending the original COVID-19 Coronavirus origins investigation.

The letter sent to Majority Leader Schumer and Republican Leader McConnell called for the delay of any further action on the nomination of Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins to be Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security until she clarifies her role in ending the original COVID-19 Coronavirus origins investigation.

Read the letter to Majority Leader Schumer and Republican Leader McConnell here.

A similar letter was sent to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Menendez and Ranking Member Risch called for the delay of any further action on the nomination of Eliot Kang to be Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation until he clarifies his role in ending the original COVID-19 Coronavirus origins investigation.

Read the letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Menendez and Ranking Member Risch here.

