Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 1st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 23th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nugget is a young adult large Cane Corso and Rottweiler mix. He is up to date on all vaccinations. He loves playing outdoors and with his size might make a great running or hiking buddy. He would make a great companion.

Ryan & Roger are young male Domestic Shorthair kittens. They have soft grey and white coats and are current on their vaccinations, and litterbox trained. They are looking for new homes either together or can be separated. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648,5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Susie is an approximately 5-year-old female Beagle weighing about 30 pounds! She is house trained. Susie gets along with other dogs but would prefer a home where she is the only dog. She hasn’t been observed around children so introductions are advised. Susie loves attention! She is current on vaccinations and is spayed.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Greyson is a beautiful 2-year-old short hair domestic kitty. His blue-gray coat is highlighted by a white bib and 4 white paws! He’s good with children and other cats. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and litter trained. He is a sweet boy who likes to play and explore. He will make a wonderful companion.

He is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Wynonna is a beautiful Domestic shorthair kitty with lovely reddish-brown fur. She is spayed, litter box trained, and current on vaccinations. She is good with other cats, unknown with dogs and is a very sweet girl who prefers to be strictly an indoor cat. She is a love bug.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Creamer is a charming, loving, 4-year-old male cat. He is current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. Unfortunately, Creamer was attacked by a dog and lost a rear leg so his forever home needs to be a dog-free home and he needs to be an indoor kitty. He is adapting to being a tripod and would love to find his forever family.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a beautiful 2-3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately 50 pounds, crate trained, and housebroken. She is up to date on vaccinations and is spayed. She does well with most other dogs but prefers a cat-free home. She loves to play and cuddle with her people.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dew Drop is a handsome 1-year-old brindle Pit Bull mix. He is microchipped, neutered, current on vaccinations, and crate trained. He is good with other dogs and children but as always introductions are advised.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Rex is a handsome 1-year-old Pit mix. This affable guy is so very laid back!! Rex gets along with other dogs and just loves people! His greatest passions are food and playing with toys. Rex is looking for his forever home where he just gets lots of love, exercise, and attention! Rex is one of 3 of the Farms “Thicc Bois”. Trap and Sid have been featured and make up the other two. Come check them out!

You can find him and the others through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

