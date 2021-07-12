Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Coaches visit Memphis for meet-and-greet, Wednesday

July 12, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – This Wednesday, July 14th, 2021,  the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department will visit the Memphis area and Governors fans are invited to join us for a meet-and-greet!

APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, Head Football Coach Scotty Walden, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Nate James, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Young will be at Babalu in East Memphis, Wednesday, from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

Austin Peay State University Athletics. (APSU Sports Information)

We would love to have you and your family come and join us!

The patio area is reserved with a buffet available and you are able to order beverages.

Again, this will be a great night where we are excited to get our coaches to Memphis to meet you before a great year!

The Governors

Babalu
6450 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives