APSU Coaches visit Memphis for meet-and-greet, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – This Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department will visit the Memphis area and Governors fans are invited to join us for a meet-and-greet!

APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, Head Football Coach Scotty Walden, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Nate James, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Young will be at Babalu in East Memphis, Wednesday, from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

We would love to have you and your family come and join us!

The patio area is reserved with a buffet available and you are able to order beverages.

Again, this will be a great night where we are excited to get our coaches to Memphis to meet you before a great year!

The Governors

Babalu

6450 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38119

