Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU accounting professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison highlighted in MoneyGeek.com study

August 2, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published two articles that featured interviews with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor.

Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison

Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison

In the interviews, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares his insight on MoneyGeek.com’s new student and business credit card study, sharing his expertise on such topics as what students should consider when comparing credit cards.

You can read Di Paolo Harrison’s tips on student credit cards by clicking here and his tips on business credit cards here.

To learn more


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2021
      S M T W T F S
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  