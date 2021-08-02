|
APSU accounting professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison highlighted in MoneyGeek.com study
Clarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published two articles that featured interviews with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor.
In the interviews, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares his insight on MoneyGeek.com’s new student and business credit card study, sharing his expertise on such topics as what students should consider when comparing credit cards.
You can read Di Paolo Harrison’s tips on student credit cards by clicking here and his tips on business credit cards here.
