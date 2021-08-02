|
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce August 2021 Events, Announcements
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage, featuring guest speaker Rich Holladay, the newly appointed Executive Director of Leadership Clarksville.
CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at .
If you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many networking and marketing opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. On August 16th, the Chamber is offering a Get To Know Your Chamber event at 8:00am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and how to take advantage. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information contact Melinda Shepard at .
The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, August 19th from 5:00pm–7:00pm, hosted by Cross Creek Clays, at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at .
On Thursday, August 26th, the Chamber is hosting a Women In Business breakfast event at 8:00am to bring area women together to learn, network and grow. The event will be held at the Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street, featuring guest speaker Nikki Burdine, Anchor at WKRN, and Co-Anchor of Good Morning Nashville, News Channel 2. The event is $35.00 for Members and $40.00 for Non-Members, and registration is available online or RSVP and send payment to Jennifer Lawson at . For more information, call or contact Jennifer at 931.245.4342.
Mark Your Calendars! The 27th Annual Membership Golf Scramble will be held on Tuesday, September 14th at Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road. Cost per player is $75.00 for members, and includes green fees, 1/2 cart, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beverages. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:00am with a shotgun start at 12:00pm. To register as a player or to learn more about becoming an event sponsor, please contact Jennifer at 931.245.4342 or .
