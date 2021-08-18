Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 18th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 18th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hally is an adult female Mastiff mix. Her vaccinations are up to date and she is house and kennel trained. Hally is happy with short walks but mainly prefers to hang out on the couch indoors with her people. She knows some commands but is food motivated so training will be easy. She is good with cats and children, and with careful introductions, also other dogs. She is a bit nervous around strange men but comes around quickly. She is devoted to her people and is looking for her forever home. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Tinsley is a lovely, young, female Siamese mix. Her vaccinations are current and she is spayed and litter trained. Tinsley is looking for her new family who will spoil and love her.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Miss Kitty is just the sweetest 4-year-old cat with the softest gray coat. She is quiet and shy right now in new surroundings but with an understanding new owner she will warm up right away. She is in rescue along with her lifelong buddy Blackjack and they would be delighted to be adopted together if possible. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

To see this sweet girl (and Blackjack) they are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Grey Skye is a quiet, female adult cat with a pretty silver blue-grey coat. She is gentle and yet a bit independent. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She does well with other cats but prefers a home without dogs. She will make a wonderful companion.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is such a delightful, loving 8-month-old male mixed breed pup with beautiful coloring. He is current on all vaccinations and gets along with other dogs but prefers a home without cats. Drako is great in the house and is always up for outdoor activities and loves going for long walks and hikes. With all his energy and enthusiasm he could do very well in agility.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is ready for his forever family! He appears to be an Olde English Bulldogge, with that short, stocky build and a cute curled tail, but a DNA test would confirm his breed. Sweet Ralph is current on vaccinations, microchipped, neutered, crate and house trained. He has done very well around children and other dogs but prefers a home without cats. Ralph loves playing ball and then curling up next to his people. He follows his foster mom everywhere! Ralph is heartworm positive, doing very well with treatment, and treatment IS covered by the rescue. Don’t let this stop you from meeting this very loveable guy.

This handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gracie is a 9-year-old senior female Greyhound mix. Gracie is on the small/medium size weighing in at around 34 pounds. She is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed. She loves to be around people and is better suited with older children. Introductions are always advised.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kilo is a handsome, athletic 3-year-old male Pit mix. If you are into parkour, jogging, hiking, agility, dock diving or any outdoor activities then Kilo is your boy! This boy has energy and then some! Kilo needs to be doing some activity and to be challenged to help offset all that energy. He is the perfect pup for a very active family.

Come see Kilo and for more information you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

