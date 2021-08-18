Special Weather Alert issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather alert for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dickson, southern Montgomery, and northwestern Cheatham Counties through 4:45pm CT.

At 3:58pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Erin to 8 miles west of Dickson. The movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

There is a high probability of showers and thunderstorms lasting through Saturday night. Significant rainfall accumulations are possible in areas that are affected by multiple rounds of storms, and some flooding may occur, especially in areas near the Alabama state line.

Cities Affected

Dickson, Clarksville, White Bluff, Burns, Charlotte, Vanleer, Slayden, Cheatham Dam and Cunningham.

Sections

Topics