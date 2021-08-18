Tennessee Titans head to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Preseason Game 2

Tennessee Titans (1-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Saturday, August 21st, 2021 | 7:30pm EDT/6:30pm CDT

Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-0) will spend extended time with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) this week, traveling to the Sunshine State for a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday and a preseason matchup on Saturday to cap the week.

The kickoff for the game at Raymond James Stadium (capacity 65,828) is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT/6:30pm CDT on August 21st, 2021.

Practices on Wednesday and Thursday will take place at AdventHealth Training Center (One Buccaneer Place)and begin at 9:55am local time.

This week’ s game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.

Fans in the Nashville television market can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For more information on streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Tennessee Titans Look to Build Momentum

The Titans began the preseason in Atlanta last Friday against the Falcons. Despite all 11 of their regular offensive starters being held out of action, they never trailed in the game and won by a final score of 23-3.

In addition to shutting out the Falcons in the first half and allowing just three total points, the Tennessee defense limited Atlanta to six first downs, 138 total yards, and 21 net passing yards. Led by outside linebackers Wyatt Ray and Rashad Weaver with 1.5 sacks apiece, the defense combined for five total sacks and held the Falcons to a pair of third-down conversions on 12 attempts (16.7 percent). Linebacker David Long Jr. registered an interception for the game’s only takeaway.

On offense, Logan Woodside started at quarterback in place of Ryan Tannehill. Woodside played the entire first half, completing 10 of 15 passes for 84 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cameron Batson.

Veteran signal-caller Matt Barkley made his Titans preseason debut in the second half, passing for 54 yards with a 12-yard touchdown toss to tight end Miller Forristall.

Three days after their visit to Tampa Bay, the Titans must make their second of three preseason roster reductions, as NFL maximums go from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday, August 24th. Following the Titans’ August 28th home preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, rosters are capped at 53 players on Tuesday, August 31st.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Led by head coach Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV following an 11-5 regular season and wild card playoff berth in 2020. Arians, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year (2012 and 2014), is in his third season with the club.

The Buccaneers, who were defeated 19-14 by the Cincinnati Bengals last week in their preseason opener, return all 22 regular starters from the 2020 team, including quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, now in his 22nd NFL season, is the NFL’s all-time career leader in wins (264, including postseason) and touchdown passes (581), and he ranks second in career passing yards (79,204). He is the only player in NFL history with seven Super Bowl victories.

Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008. They earned three Super Bowl titles together (2001, 2003 and 2004).

