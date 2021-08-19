Nashville Sounds loses to Memphis Redbirds in extra inning, 7-6

Memphis, TN – The Memphis Redbirds scored three runs in the eighth inning to force extra innings and defeated the Nashville Sounds 7-6 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Nashville is now 7-3 in extra innings this season.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Conner Capel. Pablo Reyes managed to tie the game at one for Nashville with a single in the third.

The Sounds rallied for four runs in the fifth on run-scoring singles from Matt Lipka and Dustin Peterson. Jamie Westbrook and David Dahl each added a sacrifice fly to give Nashville a 5-1 advantage.

Juan Yepez cut the Nashville lead to 5-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth.

But the Sounds responded in the seventh as Luke Maile singled home a run to make it 6-3.

In the eighth, Nolan Gorman scored on a wild pitch and Ali Sanchez drove in two runs with a double to tie the game at six for Memphis. Kramer Robertson scored on a throwing error in the 10th to score the winning run for the Redbirds.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 5.03) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.38) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds extended their season-long losing streak to six games.

Nashville has lost 12 of their last 14 games on the road.

Pablo Reyes had his second three-hit game this season and first since 6/2 at Charlotte.

Aaron Ashby recorded his 100 th strikeout of the season.

strikeout of the season. Luke Maile doubled twice for the first time since 9/2/18 at Miami (3).

Box Score

Nashville 6, Memphis 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Nashville 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 6 12 1 Memphis 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 1 7 7 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics