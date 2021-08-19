|
Nashville Sounds loses to Memphis Redbirds in extra inning, 7-6
Memphis, TN – The Memphis Redbirds scored three runs in the eighth inning to force extra innings and defeated the Nashville Sounds 7-6 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Nashville is now 7-3 in extra innings this season.
Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Conner Capel. Pablo Reyes managed to tie the game at one for Nashville with a single in the third.
The Sounds rallied for four runs in the fifth on run-scoring singles from Matt Lipka and Dustin Peterson. Jamie Westbrook and David Dahl each added a sacrifice fly to give Nashville a 5-1 advantage.
Juan Yepez cut the Nashville lead to 5-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth.
But the Sounds responded in the seventh as Luke Maile singled home a run to make it 6-3.
In the eighth, Nolan Gorman scored on a wild pitch and Ali Sanchez drove in two runs with a double to tie the game at six for Memphis. Kramer Robertson scored on a throwing error in the 10th to score the winning run for the Redbirds.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 5.03) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.38) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.
Post-Game Notes
Nashville 6, Memphis 7
