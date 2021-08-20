Memphis Redbirds rally to defeat Nashville Sounds in extra innings, 12-11

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville SoundsMemphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds losing streak reached seven games as they were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds 12-11 in extra-innings Thursday night at AutoZone Park. The Sounds have lost seven games in a row for the first time since 2015.

Matt Lipka led off the game with a solo home run and Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer of his own to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead in the first.

Memphis managed to tie the game in the third as Nolan Gorman hit a two-run home run. But Nashville made it 3-2 on a sacrifice fly from Tim Lopes.

Nashville Sounds Losing Streak Extended to Seven Games. (Nashville Sounds)

The Redbirds scored two runs in the fifth on back-to-back singles from Kramer Robertson and Gorman to take a 4-3 lead.

But Nashville quickly responded and took a 5-4 lead on back-to-back, run-scoring singles from Zach Green and Pablo Reyes.

In the seventh, Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch and Dustin Peterson launched a two-run homer to give Nashville a 7-4 advantage. Memphis got a run in the bottom half of the seventh on a single to cut the Sounds lead to 7-5.

Nashville added three more runs and took a 10-5 lead in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk from Hiura, a single from Peterson and Reyes scored on a wild pitch.

Memphis added three runs in the eighth to cut their deficit to 10-8 and tied the game at 10 in the ninth.

Nashville regained the lead once again in the tenth inning as Peterson drove in a run with a single, but Brandon Dickson singled in two runs to give the Redbirds the walk-off win in the bottom half of the inning.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-1, 2.12) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Johan Oviedo (1-3, 6.59) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds have lost seven consecutive games…it is their longest losing streak since they lost seven straight games from 7/22-28/2015.
  • Keston Hiura has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games…batting .397 (31-for-78) with 16 runs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, and 15 RBI.
  • Matt Lipka hit the third lead-off home run of the season for the Sounds and the first since 6/18 at Gwinnett (Cooper Hummel).
  • Dustin Peterson hit a home run for the first time since 7/29 vs. Columbus…recorded a season-high in hits (4) and RBI (4).

 


Box Score

Nashville 11, Memphis 12

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Nashville 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 3 0 1 11 14 1
Memphis 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 3 2 2 12 17 2

 

