Austin Peay State University College of Business announces 2021 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business recently announced the 2021 AJ Taylor Distinguished Professorship Award winners prior to the new academic calendar. The award honors two faculty members, one for excellence in teaching and the other for excellence in research.

The 2021 recipients are:

Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Susan Cockrell, Professor of Accounting

Excellence in Research: Dr. Elif Demiral Saglam, Assistant Professor of Economics

The AJ Taylor award was named after former marketing professor, Dr. Albert J Taylor, who spent nearly four decades helping transform the college.

The award was funded from an endowed gift by alumnus and long-time supporter, Larry W. Caroll, to recognize APSU College of Business faculty that demonstrate exceptional scholarly work or innovative teaching practices that contribute to the mission of the college. The award is the most prestigious award that faculty can receive within the College of Business.

“I am thrilled to recognize these two exceptional faculty members making a difference in the lives of our students and the reputation of our programs,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, said. “Dr. Susan Cockrell is an innovative professor in the classroom, pushing students beyond the textbook by connecting them with accounting professionals through organizations like the Tennessee Society of CPAs and the American Accounting Association. Dr. Demiral Saglam is one of our newest faculty members, but is already developing a national reputation for her scholarly work. In the last two years, she has produced two prestigious journal publications and was selected for a research fellowship with Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government—the first APSU faculty member to receive this honor.”

For additional information about the Austin Peay State University College of Business or the AJ Taylor award, contact Elaina Russell at *protected email* .

