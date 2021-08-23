Tennessee National Guard responds to severe flooding in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guardsmen are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assist the citizens of Humphreys County that have been impacted by the flash flooding on August 21st, 2021.

Working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Guardsmen are providing medical assistance and rescue support to those in need.

A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter with the Tennessee National Guard’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team from Nashville’s 1-230th Air Cavalry Regiment has been activated to assist with water rescues.

Guardsmen are working with the Nashville Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team with search and rescue operations throughout the county.

Medical providers and medics from the Tennessee National Guard’s Medical Command in Smyrna are being airlifted by Blackhawk helicopter to Waverly’s Three Rivers Hospital to support the hospital’s medical staff.

Nearly 50 Soldiers with 12 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles and eight Humvees from units in Dickson, Lexington, Trenton, and Waverly are traveling to the affected area to provide rescue support. The LMTVs are high-water vehicles able to traverse flooded areas and assist in rescue operations.

Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters has activated its Mobile Communications Center to establish emergency communications in the affected area by providing emergency cellular, internet, and radio communications.

“Our first priority is to assist with getting responders access to the area and conduct rescue operations,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General. “We’ll continue to increase the number of forces as the situation dictates and we’ll be positioning additional specialty units to respond as needed. This is all about agility and teamwork with trusted agency partners and we’re fortunate to have those relationships developed through many hours of training together.”

The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts and will regularly provide public updates.

Sections

Topics