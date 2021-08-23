Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

This Week at APSU: Welcome to Fall Semester, Govs!

August 23, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – We made it to another fall semester, Govs! The first day of classes at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is Monday, August 23rd, 2021.

Don’t forget that face masks are required in University buildings and vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 Coronavirus and its variants.

Austin Peay State University students began classes today. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University students began classes today. (APSU)

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Thursdays afternoons at APSU’s Boyd Health Services.

For more about Austin Peay State University’s efforts to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, visit these FAQs. To learn how to get tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus, visit this website.

Welcome, have fun, and stay safe!

Here are a few things happening this week on campus.

Welcome back celebrations continue this week

Student Life and Engagement (SLE) and other campus organizations have been working hard to welcome you back. Here’s a schedule of events with links for more information.

Monday, August 23rd

Tuesday, August 24th

Wednesday, August 25th

Thursday, August 26th

Friday, August 27th

 


 

Saturday, August 28th

Events continue next week. For more, visit www.peaylink.com.

The New Gallery to open with ‘Recent Acquisitions’

"Recent Acquisitions" exhibition at The New Gallery. (APSU)

“Recent Acquisitions” exhibition at The New Gallery. (APSU)

The New Gallery is open for its 2020-21 exhibition season with “Recent Acquisitions,” an exhibit that includes more than 125 pieces accepted into Austin Peay State University’s art collection during the last five years.

Pieces include art from Ansel Adams, Deborah Gould Hall, Bonnie Schiffman, Albert Watson, Michel Thersiquel, Khari Turner, Gamaliel Rodriguez, Philippe Salaün, and Karen Seapker.

 


 

The exhibit runs through September 17th and includes a reception for the community during the Clarksville Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on September 2nd. Michael Dickins, curator, and director of The New Gallery, will give a brief gallery talk at 6:00pm.

The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University opened new exhibition "Recent Acquisitions" August 18th. (APSU)

The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University opened new exhibition “Recent Acquisitions” August 18th. (APSU)

For more information, visit The New Gallery’s homepage.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives