This Week at APSU: Welcome to Fall Semester, Govs!

Clarksville, TN – We made it to another fall semester, Govs! The first day of classes at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is Monday, August 23rd, 2021.

Don’t forget that face masks are required in University buildings and vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 Coronavirus and its variants.

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Thursdays afternoons at APSU’s Boyd Health Services.

For more about Austin Peay State University’s efforts to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, visit these FAQs. To learn how to get tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus, visit this website.

Welcome, have fun, and stay safe!

Here are a few things happening this week on campus.

Welcome back celebrations continue this week

Student Life and Engagement (SLE) and other campus organizations have been working hard to welcome you back. Here’s a schedule of events with links for more information.

Monday, August 23rd

Sigma Chi Pizza Pie at 11:00pm at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza (MUC).

Get to Know a Gov Bingo at 1:00pm at the MUC.

Tuesday, August 24th

Wednesday, August 25th

SLE Welcome Back Shirt Giveaway from 9:00am-noon at the MUC Plaza.

First Floor Open House from 11:00am-1:00pm at the MUC First Floor.

The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center (WNDAACC) Party at the Peay from 5:00pm-8:30pm at the center on Browning Drive.

Thursday, August 26th

The SLE Involvement Fair is from 11:00am-2:00pm at the MUC Plaza.

Friday, August 27th

Saturday, August 28th

Events continue next week. For more, visit www.peaylink.com.

The New Gallery to open with ‘Recent Acquisitions’

The New Gallery is open for its 2020-21 exhibition season with “Recent Acquisitions,” an exhibit that includes more than 125 pieces accepted into Austin Peay State University’s art collection during the last five years.

Pieces include art from Ansel Adams, Deborah Gould Hall, Bonnie Schiffman, Albert Watson, Michel Thersiquel, Khari Turner, Gamaliel Rodriguez, Philippe Salaün, and Karen Seapker.

The exhibit runs through September 17th and includes a reception for the community during the Clarksville Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on September 2nd. Michael Dickins, curator, and director of The New Gallery, will give a brief gallery talk at 6:00pm.

For more information, visit The New Gallery’s homepage.

