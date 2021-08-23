AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Fall Almost Three Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average declined for the second week in a row, falling nearly three cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is two cents less than one month ago and 93 cents more than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If this downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, Tennesseans can expect to see additional relief at the pump in the near future. This week, Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the nation.”

Quick Facts

93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.60 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.14 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 5th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Crude oil prices saw a significant decline of $5.00/bbl on the week, down to $62.32/bbl at Friday’s close. Prices are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as coronavirus infections increase across the globe. The downward crude price trend could spell good news for motorists.

While today’s national gas price average ($3.16) is just two cents cheaper than last Monday, by the end of this week it could be even less. All eyes are on gasoline demand, which has declined for three straight weeks. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reading puts demand at 9.3 million b/d.

That is a healthy COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic demand reading, but still about 6% below the same week in August 2019. The softer demand readings have pushed gasoline stock levels over 228 million bbl.

“Cheaper crude, softening demand and growing stock levels equal the right combination for cheaper prices at the pump, which many Americans would likely welcome after such an expensive summer,” added Cooper.

At $3.16, today’s national average is 98 cents more than a year ago and 56 cents more than two years ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.37 to settle at $62.32. Price decreases occurred despite EIA’s latest report showing that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 435.5 million bbl last week. For this week, crude prices could decrease further if demand concerns persist due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Jackson ($2.89), Morristown ($2.88)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.93), Jackson ($2.89), Morristown ($2.88) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($2.69), Chattanooga ($2.74), Clarksville ($2.81)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.846 $2.851 $2.875 $2.870 $1.914 Chattanooga $2.742 $2.755 $2.787 $2.788 $1.848 Knoxville $2.856 $2.860 $2.877 $2.864 $1.885 Memphis $2.928 $2.931 $2.947 $2.939 $1.956 Nashville $2.859 $2.864 $2.891 $2.873 $1.943 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

