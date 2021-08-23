Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police release update on McClardy Road Fatality Vehicle Crash

August 23, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The crash on McClardy Road on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, was a fatality and is currently still under investigation. All of the occupants are juveniles so CPD will not be releasing any names.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Investigator Bergen at 931.648.0656, ext. 5642. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

