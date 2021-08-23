Austin Peay State University Football single-game tickets now on sale

Clarksville, TN – Single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football season, which features five home games at Fortera Stadium, beginning with the September 18th home opener against Morehead State.

A new pricing structure is in place for the 2021 season with reserved seating available for as little as $8.00 per game while chairback seating starts at $25.00.

Austin Peay State University will utilize a premium pricing structure when the Governors host Tennessee State, October 2nd, with single-game reserved tickets starting at $25.00 each, while reserved tickets will be $40.00 each.

The Austin Peay State University Athletics ticket office also is accepting inquiries for new season ticket sales for 2021.

Reserved seating season tickets can be purchased for $40.00 ($8.00 per game), while reserved seating season tickets are $75.00 ($15.00 per game).

Single-game and season ticket purchases can be made online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, or by calling the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Limited Echo Powel Club Level seating remains but only via season ticket purchase. Discounts on reserved tickets are available to active duty and retired military and APSU faculty/staff members. Fans interested in purchasing Echo Powel Club Level season tickets or taking advantage of a military faculty/staff discount should call 931.221.PEAY.

Fans are encouraged to join the Monocle Society to enhance their football gameday experience. Monocle Society members can enjoy preferred seating, parking, tailgating season passes, and gameday hospitality privileges, based upon seating option and/or donor level. Membership to the Monocle Society begins at $100.00.

Please contact Jordan Harmon ( *protected email* ) with questions related to the Monocle Society and the donor benefits structure.

Current Monocle Society members will receive priority Tailgate Alley purchase access via email in the coming days.

