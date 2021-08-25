|
Nashville Sounds loses to Gwinnett Stripers in extra innings, 5-4
Nashville, TN – The Gwinnett Stripers tied the game in the ninth inning, took the lead in the tenth, and hung on to defeat the Nashville Sounds 5-4 Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds are now 7-5 in extra-innings this season.
After four scoreless innings, the Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on a run-scoring single from Yolmer Sánchez.
In the seventh, Sean Kazmar Jr. singled and was driven in on a pinch-hit double from Travis Snider to make it 2-0, Stripers. Cristian Pache extended the Gwinnett lead to 3-0 with a run-scoring double.
Dustin Peterson cut the Gwinnett lead to 3-2 in the bottom half of the seventh with a two-run home run to right field.
Peterson came up clutch again in the eighth, tying the game at three with a double. David Dahl gave Nashville a 4-3 advantage as he came in to score on an error. But Pache responded with a run-scoring single in the ninth to tie the game at four for Gwinnett.
William Contreas drove in the winning run with a single in the 10th to give the Stripers a 5-4 lead.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (4-1, 2.29) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.46) for the Stripers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm
