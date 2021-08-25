Nashville Sounds loses to Gwinnett Stripers in extra innings, 5-4

Nashville, TN – The Gwinnett Stripers tied the game in the ninth inning, took the lead in the tenth, and hung on to defeat the Nashville Sounds 5-4 Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds are now 7-5 in extra-innings this season.

After four scoreless innings, the Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on a run-scoring single from Yolmer Sánchez.

In the seventh, Sean Kazmar Jr. singled and was driven in on a pinch-hit double from Travis Snider to make it 2-0, Stripers. Cristian Pache extended the Gwinnett lead to 3-0 with a run-scoring double.

Dustin Peterson cut the Gwinnett lead to 3-2 in the bottom half of the seventh with a two-run home run to right field.

Peterson came up clutch again in the eighth, tying the game at three with a double. David Dahl gave Nashville a 4-3 advantage as he came in to score on an error. But Pache responded with a run-scoring single in the ninth to tie the game at four for Gwinnett.

William Contreas drove in the winning run with a single in the 10th to give the Stripers a 5-4 lead.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (4-1, 2.29) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.46) for the Stripers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Dustin Peterson extended his hit streak to six games…homered for the second time in five games.

David Dahl has hit safely in all six of his games with the Sounds…batting .440 (11-for-25) with 7 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, and 3 RBI.

Box Score

Gwinnett 5, Nashville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 5 11 1 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 4 8 1

