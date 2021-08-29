APSU Soccer falls at home to Miami (Ohio)

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer goalkeeper Chloé Dion recorded a career-high eight saves, but the Governors came up short and dropped a 2-0 decision to Miami (OH), Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Miami (1-2-1) was unable to solve Austin Peay State University’s (0-4-0) keeper early in the match, as the junior from Mirabel, Quebec made six saves in the first 30 minutes to keep the score tied at zero.

However, the RedHawks were able to find the back of the net in the 39th minute and took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Dion made her seventh save of the match in the 43rd minute.

Dion made her career-best eighth stop of the match in the 78th minute, but the save led to a Miami corner kick and the Redhawks capitalized with their second tally of the day in the same minute.

Senior Rachel Bradberry and freshman Avryn List led the APSU Governors on the offense end, with each firing one shot in the contest.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will travel to the Scenic City for a 5:00pm, Friday match against Chattanooga at the UTC Sports Complex. The APSU Govs will be back at home the following week when they host a 6:00pm, September 9th match against Evansville for the annual Go4TheGoal game.

