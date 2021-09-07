Pillars of Hope exhibit on display at Clarksville-Montgomery County Library

Clarksville, TN – Now through September 22nd, 2021, Pillars of Hope, an exhibit dedicated to the memory of the September 11th attacks on our nation will be on display at the Clarksville Montgomery County Public Library during regular library hours of operation.

9/11 remains one of the most pivotal points in American history. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks which claimed the lives of 2,977 people and injured thousands more. Montgomery County has a personal and profound connection to September 11th with many military heroes and families calling Clarksville their home

Pillars of Hope is a community memorial to honor and pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and all who rose to serve in response to the attacks. It is important that with each passing year as the attacks of 9/11 recede further into the past that we continue to inspire a tradition of paying tribute.

“Pillars of Hope offers our community a unique and special way to do that. We hope that visitors will find comfort and hope in each commemorative tile that is placed on the pillars. Each one represents a citizen paying tribute to those who serve” Rita Arancibia, Arts for Hearts Co-Founder, said.

The piece was created in partnership with Volunteer Clarksville, Hands on Nashville, Ken Shipley, retired Austin Peay State University (APSU) Ceramics Professor, and with support from the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council.

The exhibit is housed by the Clarksville Montgomery County Facilities Department and exhibited annually at the Clarksville Public Library. Individual tiles were painted by citizens in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community, students at Fort Campbell’s schools, and CMCSS ROTC students.