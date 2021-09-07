Roxy Regional Theatre to hold GALA 39 on September 25th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is proud to be entering their 39th season of presenting professional live theatre here on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville, and the Roxy invites you to celebrate with us at GALA 39 on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.

Come out and join the Roxy at 6:00pm for cocktails by MB Roland Distillery — paired with Smoked Salmon Canopes, Puffed Pastry-Wrapped Smoked Sausage, and Cheese with Assorted Crackers — while you place your bids in our silent auction of diverse and original artwork and specialty gift baskets.

Dinner will be served al fresco at 6:30pm, featuring a savory menu — Beef Tenderloin with Wild Mushroom Sauce; Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes; Parmesan Roasted Whole Baby Carrots; Tossed Salad with Green Goddess Dressing; and, for dessert, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake — with wine by Bill’s Package Store. (Please contact the box office for the vegetarian entree substitute, a Wild Rice Stuffed Portobello Mushroom.)

At 8:00pm, show your support for the Roxy Regional Theatre — and snag some amazing art in the process — as the event moves inside the theatre for the Roxy’s live auction featuring auctioneer Sammy Stuard.

Capping off the evening, this year’s entertainment includes selections from the Elvis Presley-inspired hit musical “All Shook Up!”

Tickets to GALA 39 are $125.00 (Standard Level) and $200.00 (Premier Level). Premier Level tickets include additional perks such as premier dinner seating (as available), limited-edition Season 39 notecards, and a Roxy plaque by Clarksville Foundry. Standard Level tables (seating ten) are available for $1,250. Premier Level tables (seating ten) are $1,750 and include a complimentary bottle of champagne. (Please contact the box office for the Premier Level table discount.)

Reservations may be made online via the below button, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday). Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 14th.

The Roxy Regional Theatre hopes you will them us for an unforgettable evening of fabulous food, fine art and award-winning musical theatre. We “can’t help falling in love” with SEASON 39 at the Roxy Regional Theatre … and we know you will love it, too!

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are now REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. While not required, we do encourage and welcome masks while outside, when not eating or drinking.

The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Virtual GALA 39

Or if you are unable to make our in-person event, celebrate from the comfort of your own home with their Virtual GALA 39 on Saturday, September 25th at 7:00pm.

In addition to being able to view the live stream of GALA 39 via Facebook, you will receive a complimentary ticket voucher for one Season 39 production, mailed to the address provided during your ticket purchase.

Following your ticket purchase, you will be invited to a closed Facebook Group under the Roxy Regional Theatre page, so you can view a live stream of the entire event. Please provide your Facebook username and/or link to your Facebook page at checkout when asked.

Tickets to the virtual event are $100.00 and are available online via the below button, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday).

Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 14th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.